Sachin Tendulkar Reveals the Only Match his Mother Watched Him Play Live

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar drew curtains on his 24-year-old cricket career on November 16, 2013. The day of his retiremnet is etched in the hearts of all cricket fans across the globe. Sachin completed his 200th Test match and holding the record for scoring the maximum number of runs in both Tests and ODIs, he bid adieu to the cricket field.

It is known to all that Sachin played his last Test in Mumbai, but what about the backstory?

In a chat with journalist Graham Bensinger, Sachin shared that he had requested the BCCI to keep the match in his hometown so that his mother could watch him play for one last time.

Sachin shared that ahead of his last match, he told the BCCI that the upcoming two games were going to be his last and expressed his wish to play it in Mumbai. This is because Sachin wanted his mother to come to the stadium and watch him play.

“So they graciously agreed to host the last game in Mumbai and that’s the only time she has seen me play live in 24 years,” Sachin shared.

Moreover, he revealed that no one from his family, apart from his brother, has watched him play live before his last match.

In his farewell speech, Sachin had said that the memories he has from the field while playing for his country will be with him forever, and especially the voice of fans cheering “Sachin, Sachin.”

Watching his mother at the stadium was “unbelievable” for the former Indian skipper. He recalled that while he was batting, they showed his mother on the mega screen, and she was not aware of it.

Sachin said that the whole stadium was watching her reaction, and he was very emotional but even in those emotions, he had to stay focused.

