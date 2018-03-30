Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
PTI | Updated: March 30, 2018, 9:02 AM IST
Sachin Tendulkar Sanctions 40 Lakh for School Building

Srinagar: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has sanctioned over Rs 40 lakh from the MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds for construction of a school building in Kupwara district of Kashmir.

Imperial Educational Institute Drugmulla, was established in 2007 is the only school in the locality. It currently has 1000 students studying in classes one to ten.

The works requested by Tendulkar include construction of a school building with 10 class rooms, four laboratories, adminstrative block, six toilets and an assembly/prayer hall.

Tendulkar, as a member of Rajya Sabha, also sanctioned funds for construction and upgradation of classrooms of the school, located in Sewri, south Mumbai
Through MPLAD, the former cricketer has sanctioned 7.4 cr funds for around 20 projects of schools and educational institutes covering the areas of West Medinapur in West Bengal, Nellore District in Andhra Pradesh, Mumbai, Solapur and Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, Kasargod in Kerala, Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, Pathanamthitta, Palakkad in Kerala.

