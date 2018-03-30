Sachin Tendulkar Sanctions 40 Lakh for School Building

Imperial Educational Institute Drugmulla, was established in 2007 is the only school in the locality. It currently has 1000 students studying in classes one to ten.
The works requested by Tendulkar include construction of a school building with 10 class rooms, four laboratories, adminstrative block, six toilets and an assembly/prayer hall.
Tendulkar, as a member of Rajya Sabha, also sanctioned funds for construction and upgradation of classrooms of the school, located in Sewri, south Mumbai
Through MPLAD, the former cricketer has sanctioned 7.4 cr funds for around 20 projects of schools and educational institutes covering the areas of West Medinapur in West Bengal, Nellore District in Andhra Pradesh, Mumbai, Solapur and Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, Kasargod in Kerala, Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, Pathanamthitta, Palakkad in Kerala.
Also Watch
-
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
First Published: March 30, 2018, 9:02 AM IST