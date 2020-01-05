There are a host of changes being proposed by the ICC for the revival of Tests and one of them is reducing Tests from five day affairs to four days. But that has not gone down well with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.
He feels that taking away day five from spinners would be just like not allowing fast bowlers to bowl on day one.
“Spinners look forward to bowling with the scuffed ball, taking advantage on day five of the roughs created on the wicket. All that is a part of Test cricket. Is it fair to take that advantage away from the spinners,” he told Mumbai Mirror.
“There is T20, there is one-dayers and then there are T10 and 100-ball cricket. Test is the purest form of cricket. It should not be tinkered with,” he added.
Sachin goes on to say that everything cannot be sacrificed just to make the game attractive for the new generation.
“When did you last see a bowler using reverse swing in a one-day game? The skill is out of limited overs formats because now we use two new balls. For the ball to reverse swing, it needs to get soft.”
For Sachin, reducing a day of cricket is not the solution to liven up Tests. Instead he calls for sporting surfaces. “The ICC, in my view, should focus on providing quality playing surfaces.
"Let the ball do things – spin, seam, swing and bounce. It will automatically liven-up the game. It will also throw up more results. Currently, there are far too many dead games."
In the end Sachin hopes that spinners like Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh hold discussions with the ICC and don’t support the move. “This is one thing that he cannot be supportive of.”
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Sachin Tendulkar Says No to Idea of Four-day Test Matches
One of the changes being proposed by the ICC for the revival of Tests is making them a four-day affair. But that has not gone down well with Sachin Tendulkar.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | January 2, 2020, 5:02 PM IST
Tests Fine The Way They Are, Against The Idea of Four-Day Games: McGrath
Cricketnext Staff | December 31, 2019, 4:20 PM IST
England Backs ICC Plans to Scrap Five-day Test Matches
Cricketnext Staff | January 1, 2020, 3:04 PM IST
Not a 4-day Test Fan, Hope ICC is Not Considering It: Lyon
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 January, 2020
ENG v SAPort Elizabeth
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 January, 2020
ENG v SAJohannesburg All Fixtures
Team Rankings