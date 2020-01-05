Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Australia

454 (150.1)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

251 (95.4)

Australia lead by 237 runs
Stumps

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

269 (91.5)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

215/8 (84.4)

South Africa trail by 54 runs

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

3rd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

Sachin Tendulkar Says No to Idea of Four-day Test Matches

One of the changes being proposed by the ICC for the revival of Tests is making them a four-day affair. But that has not gone down well with Sachin Tendulkar.

Cricketnext Staff |January 5, 2020, 10:40 AM IST
Sachin Tendulkar Says No to Idea of Four-day Test Matches

There are a host of changes being proposed by the ICC for the revival of Tests and one of them is reducing Tests from five day affairs to four days. But that has not gone down well with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.

He feels that taking away day five from spinners would be just like not allowing fast bowlers to bowl on day one.

“Spinners look forward to bowling with the scuffed ball, taking advantage on day five of the roughs created on the wicket. All that is a part of Test cricket. Is it fair to take that advantage away from the spinners,” he told Mumbai Mirror.

“There is T20, there is one-dayers and then there are T10 and 100-ball cricket. Test is the purest form of cricket. It should not be tinkered with,” he added.

Sachin goes on to say that everything cannot be sacrificed just to make the game attractive for the new generation.

“When did you last see a bowler using reverse swing in a one-day game? The skill is out of limited overs formats because now we use two new balls. For the ball to reverse swing, it needs to get soft.”

For Sachin, reducing a day of cricket is not the solution to liven up Tests. Instead he calls for sporting surfaces. “The ICC, in my view, should focus on providing quality playing surfaces.

"Let the ball do things – spin, seam, swing and bounce. It will automatically liven-up the game. It will also throw up more results. Currently, there are far too many dead games."

In the end Sachin hopes that spinners like Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh hold discussions with the ICC and don’t support the move. “This is one thing that he cannot be supportive of.”

Four-day Testiccsachin tendulkartest cricket

Related stories

Tests Fine The Way They Are, Against The Idea of Four-Day Games: McGrath
Cricketnext Staff | January 2, 2020, 5:02 PM IST

Tests Fine The Way They Are, Against The Idea of Four-Day Games: McGrath

England Backs ICC Plans to Scrap Five-day Test Matches
Cricketnext Staff | December 31, 2019, 4:20 PM IST

England Backs ICC Plans to Scrap Five-day Test Matches

Not a 4-day Test Fan, Hope ICC is Not Considering It: Lyon
Cricketnext Staff | January 1, 2020, 3:04 PM IST

Not a 4-day Test Fan, Hope ICC is Not Considering It: Lyon

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 January, 2020

ENG v SA
Port Elizabeth

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 January, 2020

ENG v SA
Johannesburg All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more