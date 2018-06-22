Sachin Tendulkar Says Two New Balls in ODIs is 'Perfect Recipe for Disaster'

“Having 2 new balls in one day cricket is a perfect recipe for disaster as each ball is not given the time to get old enough to reverse. We haven’t seen reverse swing, an integral part of the death overs, for a long time. #ENGvsAUS,” Tendulkar wrote.
Having 2 new balls in one day cricket is a perfect recipe for disaster as each ball is not given the time to get old enough to reverse. We haven’t seen reverse swing, an integral part of the death overs, for a long time. #ENGvsAUS— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 21, 2018
The concept of two new balls in ODIs, wherein the bowling team would get fresh balls from each end, was introduced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2011. While initial reasoning behind the move was to give the faster bowlers something more to work with as the shine would remain for longer on the balls, it has turned into a nightmare for fast bowlers, who have been unable to get any reverse swing post the 40th over.
Also Watch
-
Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
-
Monday 20 June , 2016
Polio Didn't Deter Tejasvi Sharma's Passion For Yoga
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
WATCH | How the World Test Championship Will Work
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
First Published: June 22, 2018, 10:27 AM IST