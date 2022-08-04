Sachin Tendulkar Seen Playing Left-Handed in A Unique Video | WATCH

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar has climbed on the boat of ongoing trend where cricketers are being reimagined as left-handed in online videos. The trend shows a right-handed batter playing as a left-handed and vice-versa.

The batting great shared a clip on Twitter while playing golf, but with a twist to it.

The former India player can be seen hitting the golf ball in a left-handed stance, but through a rearview mirror of a cart. “To all those who wanted to see me play left-handed,” wrote Tendulkar.

To all those who wanted to see me play left handed 😊🏌️ pic.twitter.com/4uoS8yzgug — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 3, 2022

There’s no secret that Tendulkar is ambidextrous and he has mentioned that quite a few times as well. Tendulkar once revealed that while he plays cricket as a right-handed batter but he writes with his left.

Also, in a clip uploaded on his Instagram handle, he explained the advantages of being ambidextrous. He said that when it comes to eating with fork and knife, he normally eats with his left hand but while using chopsticks, he uses his right as he is unable to eat with left.

With this confusion of left-right, he said “complicated person,” to himself at the end of the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

“The left hand manages all the writing and eating while the right hand handles all the wooden sticks,” he captioned it along with the cricket bat and chopsticks emojis.

This trend has gone quite viral as former South Africa batter AB de Villiers also shared a fan-made video of him on Twitter where he’s seen batting with left hand.

Tendulkar, the legendary batter has the most number of runs in the longest format of the game. He has a total of 15,921 runs to his names. He is also the only player to have a record of maximum Test centuries (51).

He also stands at the top of the list of most ODI runs, with a total of 18,426 runs, including 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. He also has 100 international tons to his name.

Tendulkar, retired in 2013 from international cricket and since then whenever he gives update about anything to his fans, it becomes a special moment.

