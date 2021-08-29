Sachin Tendulkar Shares Emotional Post on National Sports Day: 'Play any Sport, Because it Makes us Happy'

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has shared an emotional video on the occasion of National Sports Day. In a video that was shared by him across all social media, Tendulkar can be seen playing cricket with physically challenged kids. Tendulkar, who is known as a god among his fans, leaves no stone unturned when it comes to charity. He has helped underprivileged and physically challenged persons not only financially, but with his time too. He is a regular when it comes to surprising these kids working on behalf of some NGOs.

Sport brings hope and joy even in the most challenging circumstances. This #NationalSportsDay, make playing a habit. Keep ourselves and those around us happy. pic.twitter.com/LUMF2N4wUx— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 29, 2021

And that’s what he said in the video: “This national sports day, play any sport with kids around,” he can be heard saying on the video.

National Sports Day is celebrated across India on August 29—which is also the birth anniversary of iconic Hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. He won multiple gold medals in Olympics: 1928, 1932, 1936. He accounted for 570 goals in his career, from 1926 to 1949.

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes ‘Speedy Recovery’ to New Zealand Allrounder Chris Cairns

Tendulkar to his official Twitter account and wished for the speedy recovery of Cairns. Putting out his concerns, Tendulkar stated that the entire cricket fraternity wishes for him.

His tweet read - “Concerned to know about Chris Cairns. Hoping and praying, Get well soon mate, the entire cricketing fraternity wishes for your wellbeing.”

Earlier this month, the New Zealand cricketer suffered a severe heart attack and had collapsed, which resulted in aortic dissection. Post his surgery at a Sydney hospital, Cairns was then taken off life support with his conditions stable but still serious. However, then came the news of him being paralyses in his legs.

Cairns represented New Zealand in 62 Tests and 215 One Day Internationals (ODI). In Test matches, he scored 3,320 runs and scalped 218 wickets. In ODIs, he scored 4,950 runs and took 201 wickets.

