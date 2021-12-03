Sachin Tendulkar Shares Heartfelt Post For Ramakant Achrekar on His Birth Anniversary

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt note on social for his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar on his birth anniversary. Achrekar passed away at the age of 87 in 2019 after a prolonged illness.

Tendulkar said that Achrekar instilled belief in him and others that one day they all will play for the Indian cricket team one day.

“He not only taught us cricket, but instilled the belief in us that one day we’ll play for India if we played with sincerity and honesty. You can’t ever thank someone enough for a gift like this."

“Wish you were here with us, Achrekar Sir. Always in our hearts," he added.

The legendary Indian cricketer posted a photo with Archrekar from his childhood. In the photo, Sachin is seen guided by Archerkar in the nets session.

Achrekar was awarded the prestigious Dronacharya award in 1990. He was later conferred with the Padma Shri in 2010. Apart from Tendulkar, he trained several big names of Indian cricket during their childhood Vinod Kambli, Ajit Agarkar, Pravin Amre, Lalchand Rajput, Ramesh Powar, Chandrakanth Pandit.

Tendulkar is ranked amongst one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He set several batting records during his playing which is yet to be broken. He is the leading run-getter in both ODIs (18426 runs) and Tests (15921 runs). While he is the only batter to hit 100 centuries in international cricket.

Recently, Tendulkar paid a surprise visit to Sevania village in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district to attend a programme organised by the NGO, ‘Parivaar’.

The NGO runs ‘Kuteer’ (day boarding education-cum-meal programme) for children in the age-group of 4 to 14 in the tribal areas of the state.

