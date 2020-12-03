Sachin Tendulkar Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Coach Ramakant Achrekar on Birth Anniversary

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar remembered his childhood coach, late Ramakant Achrekar, on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The master blaster took to his social media handle and paid a fitting tribute to the legendary coach.

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar remembered his childhood coach, late Ramakant Achrekar, on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The master blaster took to his social media handle and paid a fitting tribute to the legendary coach. Tendulkar remembered how Achrekar supported countless budding cricketers and aspiring young players. He highlighted how Achrekar not only trained them but also guided them to realise their true potential and strengths through the “power of sport and character”. Tendulkar, who referred to Achrekar as Sir, revealed in his post he was always very close to his heart.

While sharing the photograph, Tendulkar captioned it as, "Thinking of a person very close to my heart who helped countless young cricketers, including me, to realise their potential through the power of sport & character. Thank you for everything, Achrekar Sir,"

Thinking of a person very close to my heart who helped countless young cricketers, including me, to realise their potential through the power of sport & character. Thank you for everything, Achrekar Sir. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/02PQPqCPxI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 3, 2020

On January 2, 2019, Achrekar breathed his last at his home in Mumbai. He died due to age-related complications. Tendulkar and Achrekar shared a close bond and the batting legend attended his funeral. Tendulkar in his eulogy message wrote, “Cricket in heaven will be enriched with the presence of Achrekar sir.”The 47-year-old often remembers his late coach and posts heartfelt tributes. This year, on the occasion of Teacher’s Day, he again expressed his gratitude. He tweeted, “COVID19 has shut schools, yet teachers have gone online to continue teaching. Always inspiring! Forever grateful to them for shaping us into better human beings and helping us progress.#HappyTeachersDay to all & my 3 special teachers, my father, Achrekar sir & my brother Ajit.”

Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, Tendulkar is the leading run-scorer in One-Day Internationals and Test format. Tendulkar played 463 ODIs during his international career and scored 18,426 runs in ODIs with the help of 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. In the longest format of the game, Tendulkar scored 15,921 runs