Sachin Tendulkar Shares Incredible Picture of Legends, Asks Fans an Interesting Question

Indian cricket star Sachin Tendulkar, who is currently playing in the Road Safety World Series (RSWS) shared a picture of the cricket legends on his social media handle.

The RSWS series has several former international players featuring in T20 matches and Tendulkar gave a glimpse of all the cricket greats in two images that he posted on social media along with the caption: “Can you tell me the number of international runs and wickets in these pictures?”

Can you tell me the number of international runs and wickets in these pictures? ✈️ 📸 🏏 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/EGednbOUkC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 15, 2022

In the picture, Tendulkar is seen seated alongside Yuvraj Singh, while cricketers like Shane Watson, Bret Lee can be seen along with other Australian players. A few rows behind, Stuart Binny can also be seen.

All the cricketers are on RSWS tour which is scheduled in four Indian cities – Kanpur, Indore, Dehradun, and Raipur. In the picture shared by Tendulkar, the players were travelling to Indore from Kanpur, the next venue for the upcoming matches. After Indore, the players will be travelling to Dehradun, followed by the final couple of league games, and the semifinals and final, which will be played in Raipur.

This month is the mark of the beginning of the second season, while October will mark the start of the final leg of the tournament. The tournament started off on September 10 in Kanpur where India Legends defeated South African legends by 61 runs.

So far in the tournament, Tendulkar is leading the India Legend team. However, India were supposed to play West Indies two days back but the match was abandoned due to a wet outfield.

Alongside India, the other teams featuring in this series are New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, and England.

The India Legend team is the defending champion and will be eyeing to continue their winning feat this season as well. The team includes the stylish and dynamic left-hander Yuvraj Singh along with Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Stuart Binny, S Badrinath, Naman Ojha as a wicketkeeper, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun.

The Indian fans will also get to witness the cricket legends in Legends League Cricket as today (September 16) India Maharajas will take on World Giants in Kolkata.

