‘Sport Has the Power to Change the World,’ Writes Sachin Tendulkar as He Takes Stand Against Racism

Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday shared former South Africa president Nelson Mandela's quote on how sport has the power to change the world.

Trending Desk |June 6, 2020, 4:56 PM IST
‘Sport Has the Power to Change the World,’ Writes Sachin Tendulkar as He Takes Stand Against Racism

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a video to show support to the ongoing movement against racism. The video was originally posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) earlier, in the wake of George Floyd's death which sparked nationwide protests in the country.

Sharing the video on his Twitter, Tendulkar wrote, "Nelson Mandela once said, “Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to unite the world in a way that little else does.” Wise words".

The video highlights the final moments from the 2019 World Cup when England's Jofra Archer bowled the final ball of the Super Over to New Zealand player Martin Guptill and managed to steal the victory for his team. The highly nostalgic video also carries the message, "Without diversity, cricket is nothing. Without diversity, you don't see the full picture. The ICC stands against racism". A number of other sports personalities too have spoken out against racism and the death of George Floyd. Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy appealed to the ICC and other cricket boards to support the fight against social injustice and racism. The cricketer in a series of tweets wrote that if the "cricket world not standing against the injustice against people of color after seeing that last video of that foot down the next of my brother you are also part of the problem(sic)".

In a separate tweet, Sammy wrote, ".@ICC and all the other boards are you guys not seeing what’s happening to ppl like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice against my kind. This is not only about America. This happens everyday #BlackLivesMatter now is not the time to be silent. I wanna hear u."

Cricketers like Chris Gayle and Andre Russell also have spoken up on the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. While Gayle posted a long message on his Instagram stories where he explained how he had experienced racial remarks towards him from around the globe, Russell shared a picture on his Instagram and wrote a strong message as well.

