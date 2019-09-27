Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SL IN PAK, 3 ODIS, 2019 1st ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 September, 2019

Pakistan

Pakistan
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

29 Sep, 201915:30 IST

3rd ODI: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

02 Oct, 201915:30 IST

1st T20I: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Lahore

05 Oct, 201919:00 IST

2nd T20I: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Lahore

07 Oct, 201919:00 IST

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Rare Training Clip of Him Practicing on Water-logged Pitch

Sachin Tendulkar took his fans down the memory lane as he shared an old footage of him practicing on a water-logged pitch.

Cricketnext Staff |September 27, 2019, 4:16 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar Shares Rare Training Clip of Him Practicing on Water-logged Pitch

Sachin Tendulkar took his fans down the memory lane as he shared an old footage of him practicing on a water-logged pitch.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote "Love and passion for the game always helps you find new ways to practice, and above all to enjoy what you do. #FlashbackFriday"

The little-master can be seen practicing on a pitch which has standing water and the bowler is using rubber balls, bowling from a short distance.

It is used mainly to increase the pace and bounce of the ball, and get used to fast conditions usually found overseas.

Tendulkar can be seen displaying the full array of his shots, which are a treat to watch for any cricket fan.

He recently revealed how he had to beg and plead to open the innings in New Zealand in 1994.

"In 1994, when I started opening the batting for India, the strategy used by all teams was to save wickets. What I tried to do was slightly out of the box," he said.

"I thought I could go up front and take the opposition bowlers on. But I had to beg and plead to please give me a chance. If I fail, I won't come after you again," he added.

Using that move as an example, the prolific former batsman urged his fans to never shy away from taking risks because of the fear of failure.

"In that first match (against New Zealand at Auckland), I scored 82 off 49 balls, so I didn't have to ask again if I would get another chance. They were keen for me to open. But what I'm trying to say here is, don't be afraid of failure," the 46-year-old Tendulkar said.

Off The Fieldsachin tendulkarsachin tendulkar practice video

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 29 Sep, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sat, 5 October, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Mon, 7 October, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more