Sachin Tendulkar Shares Rare Training Clip of Him Practicing on Water-logged Pitch

Sachin Tendulkar took his fans down the memory lane as he shared an old footage of him practicing on a water-logged pitch.
Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote "Love and passion for the game always helps you find new ways to practice, and above all to enjoy what you do. #FlashbackFriday"
Love and passion for the game always helps you find new ways to practice, and above all to enjoy what you do.#FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/7UHH13fe0Q— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2019
The little-master can be seen practicing on a pitch which has standing water and the bowler is using rubber balls, bowling from a short distance.
It is used mainly to increase the pace and bounce of the ball, and get used to fast conditions usually found overseas.
Tendulkar can be seen displaying the full array of his shots, which are a treat to watch for any cricket fan.
He recently revealed how he had to beg and plead to open the innings in New Zealand in 1994.
"In 1994, when I started opening the batting for India, the strategy used by all teams was to save wickets. What I tried to do was slightly out of the box," he said.
"I thought I could go up front and take the opposition bowlers on. But I had to beg and plead to please give me a chance. If I fail, I won't come after you again," he added.
Using that move as an example, the prolific former batsman urged his fans to never shy away from taking risks because of the fear of failure.
"In that first match (against New Zealand at Auckland), I scored 82 off 49 balls, so I didn't have to ask again if I would get another chance. They were keen for me to open. But what I'm trying to say here is, don't be afraid of failure," the 46-year-old Tendulkar said.
