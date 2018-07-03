Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Sachin Tendulkar Shares Selfie With Shah Rukh Khan as Legends Get Together

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 3, 2018, 5:47 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar and Shah Rukh Khan. (Twitter/Sachin Tendulkar)

Former India legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a selfie with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in traditional Maharashtra wedding caps.

Tendulkar wrote on Twitter, "Jab SRK met SRT 😋"




Shah Rukh Khan then retweeted the picture, saying, "We don’t keep photo albums anymore… but I will make an album just to keep this pic with the great man forever. "




India will start their tour of England soon, and Tendulkar has picked Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the key player for India.

"This is the most complete fast-bowling attack that India have had in many many years. In my assessment, this attack would go as one of the best," Tendulkar said.

The maestro, who played an incredible 200 Tests in his illustrious career, said even though India have had some quality seamers but never had the "luxury" of an attack of such variety.

"We have the luxury where we have a swing bowler (Bhuvneshwar Kumar), a tall bowler (Ishant Sharma), a skiddy bowler (Jasprit Bumrah) and a genuine quick bowler (Umesh Yadav). It is a nice combination to have with so much variation on offer," Tendulkar said.

First Published: July 3, 2018, 5:47 PM IST

