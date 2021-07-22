Sachin Tendulkar Shares Throwback Photo With Sir Vivian Richards, Virender Sehwag And Yuvraj Singh

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a throwback picture with Sir Vivian Richards, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh on his social media platforms. The picture was shared on the occasion of World Chess Day.

In image, Tendulkar, Sehwag and Yuvraj are seated on one side while Richards is sitting on the other with the iconic cricketers involded in a game of chess. From the looks, Sehwag seems to be highly involved in the game as Yuvraj smiles for the lens.

The snap has been clicked in a living room which has a balcony view. Tendulkar is wearing an orange and red full sleeves round neck t-shirt with a pair of track pants while Sehwag has opted for a brown collar t-shirt with shorts and Yuvraj is donning a bright magenta round neck t-shirt with a pair of shorts. Richards, on the other hand, has gone for an all-white look.

As expected, the photo went viral in no time and received over one million likes on Instagram alone. Sehwag reacted to the post with a witty comment. He wrote how Tendulkar used to play with the minds of bowlers like it is agame of chess.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh also commented on the viral photo. The bowler called them “Legends." Richards too shared his reaction on the post and remembered the good times that he spent with this gang.

World Chess Day is observed on July 20. This date was chosen as it marks the foundation day of the International Chess Federation. It has been celebrated since 1996 after the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) proposed the idea to dedicate a day to chess players and the game.

