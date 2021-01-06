CRICKETNEXT

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Throwback Picture Enjoying Mumbai Winters With Son Arjun

Even in his retirement, he is as popular as he ever was and his fans eagerly wait for any glimpse they can catch from the cricketer’s life. And Sachin knows all too well how to keep them entertained.

Sachin Tendulkar might have said goodbye to the game for good but the love for him the fans carry in their hearts remains undiminished. Even in his retirement, he is as popular as he ever was and his fans eagerly wait for any glimpse they can catch from the cricketer’s life. And Sachin knows all too well how to keep them entertained.

On Tuesday, the legendary cricketer shared a throwback picture of himself with his son Arjun Tendulkar on his Instagram account. The son can be seen sitting on his father’s lap dressed in warm clothes, as the two enjoy the winters of Mumbai with a bonfire placed in front of them. The father-son duo looked adorable indeed. Check out the picture here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJqdUcQMy5c/

In the caption, Sachin asked if he should do a “then and now in the winters of Mumbai.” As expected, fans replied in the affirmative. Well, they got the “then” picture and now they are eagerly waiting for the “now” picture, hoping the little master would oblige.

Within minutes of being posted, the picture went viral on social media. The Instagram post has been liked by more than 800,000 fans and thousands of messages have flooded the comment box.

Earlier this week, Arjun Tendulkar was picked in the 22-member senior Mumbai squad led by all-rounder Suryakumar Yadav for the upcoming domestic tournament, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The 21-year-old left-arm pacer has previously played in the U-19 team of India. This is the first time he would play for the senior Mumbai side.

While his son is busy preparing for the upcoming tournament, Sachin himself has been engaged in charitable work off the field. He has extended support to former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath’s foundation which helps patients dealing with breast cancer. He shared a picture of himself with McGrath on Twitter on Wednesday, showing the two holding a white jersey signed by him.

“It was wonderful meeting Glenn McGrath after long. My best wishes to him, his team & especially the nurses who are the backbone of this initiative,” wrote Tendulkar on the post.

Take a look:

https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1346717063046422530

