Sachin Tendulkar Shares Throwback Video of ‘Singing’ with Sonu Nigam! Watch Video Here!

Yes, you read the headline absolutely right, Sachin Tendulkar sings and the Master Blaster has broken the internet with the video he uploaded. Tendulkar shared a throwback video in the recording studio, singing with Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam. Celebrating World Music Day on June 22, Tendulkar took to his Instagram handle to share a video of him singing with the Bollywood veteran. Fans could not believe what they heard as Tendulkar’s video is now viral.

Praising Tendulkar in the video, Sonu says that the cricketer could sing the right pitch and did not need a pitch character. Tendulkar, who is seen singing Sachin’s Cricket Waali Beat song, goes on to say that music has been his companion for the 24 years he played for India. Take a look at the video uploaded by the Master Blaster.

The video was originally posted in 2017.

Recently, Tendulkar was adjudged as the ‘Greatest of All Time’ or as we know, G.O.A.T, by a panel for 50-member jury on Star Sports.

Talking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, VVS Laxman was all praise for the Master Blaster and recalled the time when Tendulkar decided to step down as captain in 2000 and help other captains flourish. Laxman called Tendulkar a ‘role model’ and an ‘inspiration’ as he not only inspired people with his centuries, double centuries and runs he has scored, but also motivating and inspiring youngsters.

Laxman recalled a match between India and New Zealand, where a young cricketer known as Kane Williamson, was seen chatting with Tendulkar, understanding the sport.

The Master Blaster’s records and stats will always make him be regarded as the greatest player to play the game. In his illustrious career, Tendulkar has played 200 Test matches in which he has scored 15,921 runs which include 51 centuries and six double-centuries. In One Day Internationals (ODIs), the Master Blaster has played 463 matches, in which he has scored 18,462 runs and blasted 49 centuries and one double-century.

