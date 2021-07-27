Sachin Tendulkar Shares Video of Man Playing Carrom With No Hands, Says We Can Learn From Him

When it comes to perseverance, nothing is herculean enough to become a roadblock. Determination and passion drives people to do the unthinkable and the extraordinary. Today, a video shared by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is a true testament of not giving up. For those who think that disability, mental or physical, can be responsible for thwarting the quest of chasing dreams, the clip is a must watch.

The video shared on Twitter features Harshad Gothankar showing off his carrom playing skills.With no hands, the man stuns with his sheer brilliance and adeptness. He is playing carrom with his foot and does it with such ease that his talent will leave you speechless. The one-minute-long clip shows Gothankar, who is an auto driver’s son, aces all the strikes while using his right foot to play the game. He successfully made the coins go in the pockets. Towards the end, other players lean to touch his feet as a sign of respect.

The batting maestro expressed his admiration and now the video is being widely shared and appreciated online. Sharing the video, Tendulkar pointed out the difference between impossible and possible. He said it is in one’s determination and the differently-abled player is an example of that. Tendulkar added that this man chose ‘I am Possible’ as his motto. Further mentioning that he loves the player’s motivation to find ways to make things possible, he said it is something we can all learn from him.

The difference between impossible & POSSIBLE lies in one’s determination. Here's Harshad Gothankar who chose i-m-POSSIBLE as his motto. Love his motivation to find ways to make things possible, something that we can all learn from him. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Cw6kPP4uUz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 26, 2021

Shared on Monday, the post has amassed several views and reactions. Many praised Gothankar’s passion and determination, others complimented Tendulkar for bringing his story to light. On the micro-blogging site, a few users pointed out that Gothankar was encouraged to play carrom after he failed to maintain balance during the game of football. Some people mentioned that Gothankar would occasionally play cricket.

