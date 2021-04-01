Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly Would Never Have Played for India Had ‘Yo-yo’ Criterion been Followed: Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag said a player’s skills should be considered to be more important than if he passes the ‘yo-yo test’ – a maximal aerobic endurance fitness test – for selection to the India team. Speaking about Varun Chakravarthy,who did not make it into the India squad for the England series because he could not clear the Yo-Yo test, Sehwag said the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly would never have made it to the team had the same criterion been applied back during their playing days.

Chakravarthy and Rahul Tewatia could not clear the test ahead of the recently-concluded India vs England T20I series and were dropped from the playing squad selection. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill were given a chance to show off their talent to the world.

Sehwag was responding to a fan’s question who had asked if Hardik Pandya was unfit to bowl, why did the team management play him in the T20Is and why Chakravarthy didn’t get a chance. “Wasn’t fitness the no.1 criteria?” the user asked.

Sehwag, who had recently said India are going about it in the wrong way if Hardik’s workload does not consist of any bowling overs, said he does not agree with how fitness is considered for selection to the team these days.

“I want to tell you one thing, here we are talking about yo-yo Test, Hardikdoesn’t have issues with running, he has issues with workload because of his bowling. However, Ashwin and (Varun) Chakravarthy, on the other hand, haven’t cleared the yo-yo Test, that’s why they aren’t here.”

Talking about the veteran players like Tendulkar, Ganguly and Laxman, Sehwag said that hehasnever seen thempass the beep test, mentioning that these cricketersalways fell short of the 12.5 mark.