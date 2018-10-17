Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Sachin Tendulkar Spends Quality Time With Mumbai Cricket's Next Generation

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 17, 2018, 10:32 AM IST
Sachin Tendulkar Spends Quality Time With Mumbai Cricket's Next Generation

File photo of Sachin Tendulkar.

It isn’t always that one gets a masterclass from one of their idols but that is exactly what Mumbai’s Under-14 and Under-16 teams enjoyed on Tuesday. Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar took some time out and spent some quality time with the budding cricketers from the city at the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) - BKC Hall.

The former Indian opening batsman spent close to an hour and a half with the youngsters who had a Q and A session with him on a variety of issues. The lecture was also attended by all the selectors and coaches of the U16 and U14 teams.

From questions regarding technique, to the mindset of a batsman heading into the game, Mumbai cricket’s upcoming cricketers wanted to pick the brains of the legend to improve themselves. They quizzed him on pressure and on dressing room etiquettes. Enthusiastically, Tendulkar satisfied the youngsters with well-detailed answers.

“It’s the start of the season and I normally do that. It’s a nice thing and all Mumbai cricketers should try and do the same whenever possible,” he said. Regarding playing under pressure, Tendulkar advised the young cricketers to remember what their output was on the day, be it runs scored, a wicket taken, a catch pouched or a run-out affected.

“The evaluations and all the chatter on social media platforms, negative comments, etc don’t really matter as long as you’re part of a team and have the backing,” he said. “A person can’t always be perfect but aiming to give your 100% at all times is what is important”. He also said it was important to focus on the preparation, and that process in itself will improve the chances of a player getting better results.

First Published: October 17, 2018, 10:32 AM IST
