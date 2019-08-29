Sachin Tendulkar Spends Time at Old Age Home, Plays Carrom

Indian batting legend spent some time at the St. Anthony's Old Age home, playing carrom and being with the old ladies present there to give them moments they will cherish for a long, long time.
Tendulkar, who now spends his time shuttling betweeen philanthrophic and brand commitments tied the visit to the old-age home with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fit India movement, and shared a video on his Twitter account.
Spent some time with these wonder women at the St. Anthony's Old Age Home, felt blessed by the love shown by them. Their excitement to play carrom knew no bounds.As rightly said by our Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi, SPORTS & FITNESS IS FOR ALL.#SportPlayingNation#FitIndiaMovement pic.twitter.com/XF78o2x5yk— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 29, 2019
Tendulkar captioned the video, "Spent some time with these wonder women at the St. Anthony's Old Age Home, felt blessed by the love shown by them. Their excitement to play carrom knew no bounds. As rightly said by our Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi, SPORTS & FITNESS IS FOR ALL. #SportPlayingNation #FitIndiaMovement"
Tendulkar is also a UN Goodwill Ambassador, and is routinely present for activities that require him to visit different parts of the world as someone who holds the role.
