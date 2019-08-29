Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

fixtures

All matches

Match 2: LUX VS TUR

upcoming
LUX LUX
TUR TUR

Antigua

29 Aug, 201914:45 IST

Match 3: ROU VS TUR

upcoming
ROU ROU
TUR TUR

Antigua

29 Aug, 201918:00 IST

Match 4: AUT VS CZE

upcoming
AUT AUT
CZE CZE

Antigua

30 Aug, 201911:30 IST

Match 5: ROU VS LUX

upcoming
ROU ROU
LUX LUX

Antigua

30 Aug, 201914:45 IST

Sachin Tendulkar Spends Time at Old Age Home, Plays Carrom

Cricketnext Staff |August 29, 2019, 1:47 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar Spends Time at Old Age Home, Plays Carrom

Indian batting legend spent some time at the St. Anthony's Old Age home, playing carrom and being with the old ladies present there to give them moments they will cherish for a long, long time.

Tendulkar, who now spends his time shuttling betweeen philanthrophic and brand commitments tied the visit to the old-age home with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fit India movement, and shared a video on his Twitter account.

Tendulkar captioned the video, "Spent some time with these wonder women at the St. Anthony's Old Age Home, felt blessed by the love shown by them. Their excitement to play carrom knew no bounds. As rightly said by our Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi, SPORTS & FITNESS IS FOR ALL. #SportPlayingNation #FitIndiaMovement"

Tendulkar is also a UN Goodwill Ambassador, and is routinely present for activities that require him to visit different parts of the world as someone who holds the role.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
