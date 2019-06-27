Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is suing Australian sporting goods manufacturer Spartan for allegedly failing to pay him millions of dollars under an exclusive licensing agreement, his lawyers said on Thursday.
Tendulkar entered into a worldwide exclusive sponsorship agreement with the Spartan Sports group in 2016 to promote Spartan's sporting goods and sportswear.
The lawsuit filed with the Federal Circuit Court in Sydney alleges Spartan failed to pay the cricketer royalties and endorsement fees and continued to use his name and image even after he terminated the agreement.
In addition to allowing Spartan to use Tendulkar's name and image on cricket bats and other goods, the cricketer attended promotional events for Spartan in Mumbai and London, the Sydney law firm Gilbert and Tobin said in a statement.
Gilbert and Tobin partner Siabon Seet said Tendulkar was claiming "substantial damages" against Spartan and its directors for breach of contract and misleading and deceptive conduct.
The suit also demands the cancellation of trademarks featuring Tendulkar's silhouette registered by one of the Spartan group companies.
The statement did not provide a figure for damages sought, but Australian media reports said Spartan, which went into liquidation last year, failed to pay US$2 million owed under the two-year agreement.
"Mr Tendulkar has made every effort possible to try to resolve this dispute with Spartan before filing his case," Seet said.
"Spartan did not take his concerns seriously and continued to use his name and likeness without his authority. Mr Tendulkar had no alternative but to take legal action."
The case is due to go to trial later this year or early next year, the law firm said.
Sachin Tendulkar Sues Spartan Over Licensing Deal
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | June 14, 2019, 4:21 PM IST
Tendulkar Sues Australian Bat Maker For Over Two Million Dollars in Royalties
Cricketnext Staff | June 17, 2019, 7:57 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Sachin Tendulkar Replies to ICC After Rohit's Six is Compared to His in Centurion
Cricketnext Staff | June 20, 2019, 10:24 PM IST
Tendulkar 'Feels' for Shikhar, Backs Pant to Shine
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 ODI | Fri, 28 Jun, 2019
SA v SLChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019
AFG v PAKLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 37 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019
AUS v NZLord's All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings