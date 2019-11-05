Sachin Tendulkar Suggests ODIs Should Consist of Four Innings of 25 Overs Each

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar believes ODI cricket requires an overhaul and suggested splitting the game into 4 innings with 25 overs in each innings.
The ‘Master Blaster’ believes these innovations will not only add excitement and unpredictability to the game, it will please TV broadcasters and eliminate the dew factor as well.
"The 50-over format is the first thing that needs a look-in," Tendulkar told the Times of India.
"As I had suggested, the format needs a tweak of two innings of 25 overs per side with a 15-minute break between each innings (a total of four innings between two teams).
“The number of innovations that can be brought in are huge. Let's say there's a 50-over-a-side match between Team A and Team B.
“Team A wins the toss, bats 25 overs; then team B bats for 25 overs; Team A resumes innings (with whatever wickets left) from the 26th over; Team B then resumes the last innings to chase the target.
“If Team A has lost all their wickets within the first 25 overs itself, then Team B gets 50 overs (25 overs plus 25 overs with a break) to chase the target. Now look at the number of ideas that can be adopted in a format like this."
Tendulkar also favours an overhaul of the Indian domestic system, including either reinventing or completely doing away with certain tournaments.
Tendulkar was critical of the Duleep Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He advocated revamping of the former and a scrap of the latter, considering there already existed a two-month window for the IPL.
"Look at the Challenger. Players come from different states, zones, play together for a few days and disperse. There's no team bonding. Do we even remember these games? Teams are randomly chosen.
“The same applies to the Duleep Trophy in certain ways. It doesn't serve any purpose when players arrive overnight from different zones and play a few matches and go their separate ways. Even in IPL, teams stay together for two months.
"The four semifinalists from Ranji should play the Duleep. The additional two teams should be carved out of the rest of the domestic players, and those who've done exceedingly well should be included.
“Here, the Under-19 and Under-23 players should be promoted. A player who doesn't fit in the senior team could well be playing against players in this space."
