Sachin Tendulkar Takes Part in Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities With Son Arjun Tendulkar In Presence | WATCH

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was seen taking part in the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities with full enthusiasm. The 49-year-old is a devout Ganesha worshipper and being a Mumbaikar he has taken part in the festivities constantly throughout his lifetime. In a video posted by the cricketer across social media, he was seen worshipping Lord Ganesha with son Arjun Tendulkar also present. Earlier Australia cricketer David Warner also shared ‘Happy Ganesh Chaturthi’ post on Instagram.

The 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival began on Wednesday. After two years of limited festivities, the celebrations have returned to full swing and the entire nation celebrates the festival with much pomp and splendour.

Warner shared a photo of himself on Instagram, where the can be seen joining hands and praying in front of an image Lord Ganesha. He also penned a wish in the caption. “To all of my friends out there, Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Wishing you lots of joy and happiness!” Warner wrote.



Since his retirement, Tendulkar hasn’t ventured into administration or coaching like his peers and mostly kept to himself. But, after 2019, he has been very active on social media. His posts of making coffee or touring England have already gone viral. Meanwhile, he also came out with an interesting video post where he was seen showcasing his batting prowess on the special occasion of National Sports Day which is marked to celebrate the birth of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.

The special day is celebrated on August 29 as the people of India started celebrating the occasion in 2012.

In the video, Tendulkar was seen playing a wide range of shots where he played some glorious cover and straight drives while pulling some short balls during an indoor batting session.

