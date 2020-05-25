India opener Prithvi Shaw has revealed that legendary Sachin Tendulkar has spoken to him more about the mental aspects of batting than the technical aspects.
“I was eight years old when I met Sachin Sir and since that time, he is my mentor and I have learnt a lot of things from him (ranging) from on the field what you have to do (to) off the field, discipline, and everything,” Shaw said during an Instagram live chat with Indian Oil.
Shaw said that he feels privileged that Sachin watches his training time and again.
“Even now, whenever I go for practice, if Sachin Sir is there to watch me, he will talk, not much technically but mentally more… so it’s been a great journey for me under the guidance of Sachin Sir and lot of coaches,” added Shaw.
After scoring a ton on his debut against the West Indies, it hasn't been smooth sailing for the youngster, first due to an injury, and then due to a doping ban. It was then that Tendulkar spoke to Shaw.
“It’s true. I have had a number of interactions over the years with Prithvi. He is a very talented player and I am happy to help him. I spoke to him about cricket and also life beyond cricket field,” Tendulkar had stated.
In his four Test career, Shaw has scored 335 runs at an average of 55. He has also been a part of 3 ODIs and scored 84 runs at an average of 28. He last played for India in the series against New Zealand this year.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Sachin Tendulkar Talks More About Mental Aspect of Batting Than Technical: Prithvi Shaw
India opener Prithvi Shaw has revealed that legendary Sachin Tendulkar has spoken to him more about the mental aspects of batting than the technical aspects.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings