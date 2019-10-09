Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 8: OMA VS NED

upcoming
OMA OMA
NED NED

Lahore

09 Oct, 201915:00 IST

3rd T20I: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Lahore

09 Oct, 201919:00 IST

1st T20I: QAT VS JER

upcoming
QAT QAT
JER JER

Lahore

09 Oct, 201921:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Sachin Tendulkar to Meet New MCA President

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) had requested Tendulkar for a meeting, which will take place at the BKC Centre at 2 PM.

PTI |October 9, 2019, 2:20 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar to Meet New MCA President

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar is expected to share his inputs on ways to take Mumbai cricket forward when he meets the newly-elected MCA president Vijay Patil here on Thursday.

According sources, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) had requested Tendulkar for a meeting, which will take place at the BKC Centre at 2 PM.

A senior official told PTI that the newly-elected office-bearers will be looking for Tendulkar's advice on how to improve Mumbai cricket.

Mumbai are 41-time Ranji champions, the highest for any team but off late have not been able to make a mark in the domestic circuit.

Patil, who took charge as MCA's new boss, had categorically stated that cricket would be the focus point of the new managing committee.

Mumbai Cricket associationsachin tendulkar

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

NED v OMA
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

JER v QAT
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 Oct, 2019

SA v IND
Pune MCAS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more