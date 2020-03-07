Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd ODI: SA VS AUS

upcoming
SA SA
AUS AUS

Potchefstroom SP

07 Mar, 202013:30 IST

2nd T20I: AFG VS IRE

upcoming
AFG AFG
IRE IRE

Greater Noida

08 Mar, 202014:00 IST

1st T20I: ESP VS GER

upcoming
ESP ESP
GER GER

Greater Noida

08 Mar, 202014:30 IST

2nd T20I: ESP VS GER

upcoming
ESP ESP
GER GER

Greater Noida

08 Mar, 202018:30 IST

Sachin Tendulkar to Take Strike at Wankhede Against Brian Lara's West Indies Legends

The Indian team had an extensive practice session at the CCI on Friday with all players getting together to do what they have been doing best for the better part of their lives.

IANS |March 7, 2020, 9:29 AM IST
Sachin Tendulkar to Take Strike at Wankhede Against Brian Lara's West Indies Legends

The opening match of the Unacademy Road Safety World Series between the Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends and Brian Lara-led West Indies Legends will be held on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium here.

Tendulkar will be playing at the Wankhede Stadium for the first time since he retired in November 13, 2013. The match also gains significance because it will be played to create awareness about road safety in a country where one person gets killed in road mishap every four minutes.

The Indian team had an extensive practice session at the CCI on Friday with all players getting together to do what they have been doing best for the better part of their lives.

India's 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh said, "The body is tired, but we will give our best with whatever is remaining. Quite a few members of the Indian World Cup winning squad are here and it is an excellent feeling to be back with the same group on the field. It will be fun but at the same time it will be serious cricket out there, which we are playing for a cause. Sachin has been practicing very hard. Our bowling looks good but fielding will be a concern."

"Road safety is a very important message that we are trying to convey through this tournament, and I am sure the message will reach each and every one and people will be focused on the road, which they are not most of the time. We think about office, think about family and many other things even while driving whereas we should be focused only on driving," he added.

Though Lara will be leading the West Indies side in the five-nation T20 tournament, it was former West Indies skipper Carl Hooper who led the show at the nets on Friday.

Lara, who showed some brilliance of the past during his stint at the Bushfire charity match in Australia recently, didn't bat long but was concentrating on fielding whereas Shivnarine Chanderpaul had a lengthy batting session at the nets.

brian laraRoad Safety Weeksachin tendulkarUnacademy Road Safety World Series

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sat, 07 Mar, 2020

AUS v SA
Potchefstroom SP

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020

IRE v AFG
Greater Noida

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020

GER v ESP
Greater Noida

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020

GER v ESP
Greater Noida All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more