Sachin Tendulkar Travels Down Memory Lane on 'Bus No 315' | WATCH

Sachin Tendulkar went down memory lane as the ‘master blaster’ posted a video on his social media of the ‘story of 315’.

Tendulkar took to Instagram to share a video, in which he narrated how he used to travel by the BEST bus number 315, as a young budding cricketer to reach Shivaji Park and practice under of legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar.

“After many years I have seen the 315 number bus. It would ply between Bandra and Shivaji Park and used to travel by this bus and would be very excited about reaching Shivaji Park and start my practice. After all the practice I would get tired and hope that my favourite seat, the last seat in the bus by the window, would be empty so that I could sit there and enjoy the ride with the cool breeze from outside," he said in the video.

“There were days when I would fall asleep and miss my bus stop. But it was great fun," Sachin said in the video while remembering the good old days," he added.

