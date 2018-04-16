Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Sachin Tendulkar Tries His Hand at Gully Cricket, Take a Look

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 16, 2018, 7:00 PM IST
Youtube/ Rahul Barve

The eleventh edition of Indian Premier League has got to a great start and cricket fever has gripped fans and cricketers alike in the country. Recently a video involving legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar surfaced online where he was seen playing gully cricket in Mumbai.

Sachin, who retired from international cricket in 2013, is now associated with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians and is their team icon.


(Video Courtesy: Rahul Barve)

In his IPL career Sachin played 78 games and scored 2,334 runs. He has one hundred and 13 fifties to his name.

In their last match against Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai suffered a seven-wicket loss. Delhi's Jason Roy smashed an unbeaten 91 and took his team home in a last-ball thriller in the Indian Premier League.

Roy made a mockery of a listless Mumbai Indians bowling attack as he hammered six fours and as many sixes in his 53 ball knock to help Delhi overhaul the home team's 194/7 for their first win of the season.

It was the third successive loss for MI and they remain without a point after three matches.

iplIPL 2018Off The Fieldsachin tendulkar
First Published: April 16, 2018, 6:57 PM IST

