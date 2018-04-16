Sachin Tendulkar Tries His Hand at Gully Cricket, Take a Look

Sachin, who retired from international cricket in 2013, is now associated with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians and is their team icon.
(Video Courtesy: Rahul Barve)
In his IPL career Sachin played 78 games and scored 2,334 runs. He has one hundred and 13 fifties to his name.
In their last match against Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai suffered a seven-wicket loss. Delhi's Jason Roy smashed an unbeaten 91 and took his team home in a last-ball thriller in the Indian Premier League.
Roy made a mockery of a listless Mumbai Indians bowling attack as he hammered six fours and as many sixes in his 53 ball knock to help Delhi overhaul the home team's 194/7 for their first win of the season.
It was the third successive loss for MI and they remain without a point after three matches.
First Published: April 16, 2018, 6:57 PM IST