Sachin Tendulkar Unveils Clean-Shaven Look on Instagram

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has shared a fun video on Instagram with his fans where he unveiled his clean-shaven look. In a video which has a funky background score, Tendulkar can be seen transforming from having some beard to no beard at all. Check this out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is Master at Cooking Breakfast Too; Check Video

When Sachin Tendulkar Named Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma as Prospects to Break His 100 Ton Record

Cricket enthusiasts in India breathed a sigh of relief after Sachin Tendulkar finally made his 100th century in 2012. It took nearly a year for the Master Blaster to make another ton after his 99th. A gala event was organised to celebrate the remarkable feat achieved by Tendulkar. From Bollywood stars to cricketers, celebrities in large numbers came under one roof to honour “Master Blaster". Now, a throwback video from the celebration has been garnering attention. It shows actor Salman Khan speaking to the legendary cricketer about his record. Salman playfully asks Tendulkar who he thinks will eventually break the seemingly unshatterable record. Salman’s query, as usual, was peppered with humour, as he goads the former India captain into predicting who he thinks will break what seems to be an unconquerable feat.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here