Sachin Tendulkar Urges Everyone Who Can to Donate Blood

Every year, June 14 is observed as World Blood Donor Day to create awareness about the need for safe blood and life-saving components of blood required for transfusion. Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar on June 14 donated blood and urged citizens to take part in voluntary blood donation. Tendulkar went to donate blood along with his team in Mumbai and posted a video on his social media handle. He highlighted the value of blood in treating several medical conditions and revealed how the timely availability of safe blood for transfusion plays an important role in saving lives.

In the video, Master Blaster also recalled his personal experience of a close relative who was in severe need of blood a few months back. Along with the video, he wrote that every individual has the power to save a life therefore it must be used.

We all have the power to save a life. Let’s use it.Sharing a recent incident from my personal life that really touched my heart. On #WorldBloodDonorDay, I request everyone who can donate blood to get in touch with a blood bank and understand how to do so safely. pic.twitter.com/DbjQoBOqp8 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2021

Tendulkar and his team are hoping to set an example for others to follow. This is not the first time he is supporting blood donation. Previously, he has been associated with various initiatives that create awareness to donate blood.

Recently on his birthday, Tendulkar had promised to donate blood and the cricketer was seen living up to his promise.

Thank you everyone for your warm wishes. It's made my day special. I am very grateful indeed.Take care and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/SwWYPNU73q — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 24, 2021

Earlier this year, the Little Master had tested positive for COVID-19 virus and was hospitalised. Later, he actively contributed to the cause of ‘Misson Oxygen’ to help the country fight the disastrous second wave of COVID pandemic. A group of 250 young entrepreneurs came together to launch the Mission Oxygen to raise funds for importing oxygen concentrators. These concentrators were donated to hospitals, which were facing an oxygen crisis across the country.

The second wave of COVID-19 had inflicted immense pressure on the country’s healthcare system. People struggled to find oxygen cylinders and concentrators to save lives. But it was heartening to see people from all walks of life coming together and extending support in these unprecedented times.

