Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Others Take to Twitter to Celebrate Independence Day

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar shared an image of him taken during India’s 2011 World Cup win and wrote, “Everything in life is hard-earned. Just like our independence. Among countless other things, there would have been no ‘Team India’ if not for the sacrifice of our brave freedom fighters. Let us not take that freedom for granted. #HappyIndependenceDay”
Everything in life is hard-earned. Just like our independence. Among countless other things, there would have been no ‘Team India’ if not for the sacrifice of our brave freedom fighters. Let us not take that freedom for granted. #HappyIndependenceDay 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/RYrveJ9P7y
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2018
Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan also wished the people, sharing an image of him wearing a traditional turban and a kurta. He said, “On this day, let us remember and salute our brave freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for our country and our armed forces who risk their lives everyday to keep our borders safe. Wishing all Indians a very #HappyIndependenceDay2018. Jai Hind! Vande Mataram!”
On this day, let us remember and salute our brave freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for our country and our armed forces who risk their lives everyday to keep our borders safe. Wishing all Indians a very #HappyIndependenceDay2018. Jai Hind! Vande Mataram! pic.twitter.com/uoEw9xGcI0 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 15, 2018
Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been sidelined with a lower-back injury, wished everyone with a custom GIF.
Happy Independence Day to everyone 🇮🇳🇮🇳 #HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/ehpKBCeLE0
— Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) August 15, 2018
Today, let's celebrate the things that unite us all instead of dwelling on our differences. Howzzat for a change? #HappyIndependenceDay 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qqpisavVxt — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2018
Here are some other prominent cricketing figures wishing the nation:
Always a proud moment to hold the tri colour. Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳#JaiHind #HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/b5xejMrxyX
— Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) August 15, 2018
Tu hi zindagi hai
Tu hi meri mohabbat hai
Tere hi pairon mein jannat hai
Tu hi dil, tu jaaaaan
Maa tujhe salaam
Happy Independence Day to all
Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#15August #IndependanceDay2018 pic.twitter.com/sKsoJYVvRu
— Dhawal Kulkarni (@dhawal_kulkarni) August 15, 2018
Our contribution towards a progressive country is what makes the difference. Let’s all be together in this journey. #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/6jamPl3gt3 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 15, 2018
On this day I salute all those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. Jai Hind! #HappyIndependenceDay! pic.twitter.com/YD4qGXi39P — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) August 15, 2018
Independence is a duty, duty towards the nation. As citizens of this proud country let's make our best contribution and add to its glory. Happy Independence Day. #ProudIndian pic.twitter.com/GDzK7ZX625 — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) August 15, 2018
Happy 72nd Independence Day India 🇮🇳 It feels immensely proud to represent a country whose Freedom struggle inspired many. pic.twitter.com/1nO9gJtqD9 — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) August 15, 2018
First Published: August 15, 2018, 2:52 PM IST