Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Others Take to Twitter to Celebrate Independence Day

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 15, 2018, 3:44 PM IST
As India celebrating its 72nd Independence Day on August 15, current and former cricketers took to Twitter to celebrate the momentous occasion.

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar shared an image of him taken during India’s 2011 World Cup win and wrote, “Everything in life is hard-earned. Just like our independence. Among countless other things, there would have been no ‘Team India’ if not for the sacrifice of our brave freedom fighters. Let us not take that freedom for granted. #HappyIndependenceDay”

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan also wished the people, sharing an image of him wearing a traditional turban and a kurta. He said, “On this day, let us remember and salute our brave freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for our country and our armed forces who risk their lives everyday to keep our borders safe. Wishing all Indians a very #HappyIndependenceDay2018. Jai Hind! Vande Mataram!”



Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been sidelined with a lower-back injury, wished everyone with a custom GIF.


Here are some other prominent cricketing figures wishing the nation:






First Published: August 15, 2018, 2:52 PM IST
