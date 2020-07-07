Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Sachin Tendulkar Was Scared to Face Shoaib Akhtar, Looked Scared Against Saeed Ajmal Too: Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has said he stands by his earlier claim that Sachin Tendulkar was 'scared' to face Shoaib Akhtar in some spells.

Cricketnext Staff |July 7, 2020, 6:29 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar Was Scared to Face Shoaib Akhtar, Looked Scared Against Saeed Ajmal Too: Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has said he stands by his earlier claim that Sachin Tendulkar was 'scared' to face Shoaib Akhtar in some spells.

Afridi had, in 2011, claimed that he had seen Tendulkar's legs trembling when Akhtar came to bowl.

"He (Tendulkar) was scared of Shoaib. I have seen it myself. I was fielding at square leg and saw his legs trembling when Shoaib came on to bowl," he had said.

Afridi stood by his earlier words saying:

"Sachin obviously won’t say it himself that ‘I’m scared’. There were some spells from Shoaib Akhtar in which not only Sachin but some of the world’s best also got shaken up.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Beat India So Much They Would Ask for Forgiveness After the Match: Shahid Afridi

"When you are fielding at mid-off or covers, you can see it. You can sense the body language of a player. You can easily understand that a batsman is under pressure, he is not at his usual best. I’m not saying that Shoaib has scared Tendulkar always but there have been some spells from Shoaib that have pushed some of the world’s best including Tendulkar on to the backfoot,” Afridi told TV anchor Zainab Abbas in a chat.

Afridi went on to add that Tendulkar looked scared to face off-spinner Saeed Ajmal in the World Cup 2011.

"During the World Cup, he also looked scared of Saeed Ajmal,” Afridi said. "It’s not a big deal, players do feel the pressure at times and it becomes difficult."

Akhtar has dismissed Tendulkar three times in nine Tests and five times in 19 ODIs.

sachin tendulkarSaeed AjmalShahid AfridiShoaib Akhtar

