Sachin Tendulkar Welcomes ICC's Super Over Rule Change
He was the first to recommend it and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday welcomed the ICC's decision to stop boundary count as a way of deciding knockout games in its global tournaments like the World Cup.
Sachin Tendulkar Welcomes ICC's Super Over Rule Change
He was the first to recommend it and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday welcomed the ICC's decision to stop boundary count as a way of deciding knockout games in its global tournaments like the World Cup.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
SIN v SCODubai ICCA
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
IRE v HKAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
NED v KENDubai ICCA
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
OMA v UAEAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings