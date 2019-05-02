Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Sachin Tendulkar Wishes ‘FriendFish’ Brian Lara on 50th Birthday

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 2, 2019, 4:24 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara’s friendship goes back a long way, perhaps since their playing days in the early 90’s. Neither has the friendship diminished over the time, nor has their love for food.

On Lara’s 50th birthday, Tendulkar wished the legendary cricketer in his own unique style – by sharing food. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Love for food has always been the basis of this friendFish. Happy Birthday @BrianLara!.”



Lara, who is in India on an assignment for the Indian Premier League, is seen gorging on fish with the Master Blaster, in the picture shared by Tendulkar on social media.

Tendulkar also wished him at the inauguration of the MIG Club pavilion named after him.

He said, “We both caught up a few weeks ago. I told him 50 down 50 to go. He is a wonderful chap, with him what you see is what you get. He is a thorough gentleman and we've gotten along well for several years.

"He has done special things on the cricket field but I hope the best is yet to come for him."

Earlier, on Tendulkar’s birthday on April 24, Lara had wished his ‘very good friend’. In fact, he even shared a video of the duo batting together in International XI match against Pakistan in 2006.
