Sachin Tendulkar Wishes 'Speedy Recovery' to New Zealand Allrounder Chris Cairns

Chris Cairns reportedly a stroke in his spine while undergoing a surgery in Australia that resulted in paralysis in his legs. Though Cairns has returned home, his condition is still concerning.

Cairns is widely regarded as one of the finest allrounders to have played cricket.

Well-wishers are sending their messages to the former New Zealand star with India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar praying for his quick recovery.

“During the life-saving emergency heart surgery Chris underwent in Sydney he suffered a stroke in his spine. This has resulted in paralysis in his legs," a statement from his lawer read. “As a result he will be undertaking a significant rehabilitation process at a specialist spinal hospital in Australia."

Tendulkar to his official Twitter account and wished for the speedy recovery of Cairns. Putting out his concerns, Tendulkar stated that the entire cricket fraternity wishes for him.

His tweet read - “Concerned to know about Chris Cairns. Hoping and praying, Get well soon mate, the entire cricketing fraternity wishes for your wellbeing.”

Earlier this month, the New Zealand cricketer suffered a severe heart attack and had collapsed, which resulted in aortic dissection. Post his surgery at a Sydney hospital, Cairns was then taken off life support with his conditions stable but still serious. However, then came the news of him being paralyses in his legs.

Cairns represented New Zealand in 62 Tests and 215 One Day Internationals (ODI). In Test matches, he scored 3,320 runs and scalped 218 wickets. In ODIs, he scored 4,950 runs and took 201 wickets.

He played a starring role in New Zealand winning their first ever ICC trophy when they beat India in the Champions Trophy final in 2000.

