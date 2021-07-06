Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Ajit Agarkar and Ashish Nehra Enjoy 'Teerrific' Day at Golf Course

Former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Ajit Agarkar and Ashish Nehra enjoyed a ‘teerrific’ day at the golf course and shared a memorable photo on Instagram. Tendulkar captioned it: “It was a - day at the course!"

This is not the first time they are playing golf together. Last month, Yuvraj Singh had shared a photograph of them - minus Nehra - playing together. It seems Yuvraj is following the footsteps of former all-rounder Agarkar, who decided to play golf after bidding adieu to cricket in 2013. Agarkar has made quite a name for himself in the game and has also won a few amateur tournaments.

Agarkar represented India in 26 Tests and 191 ODIs and scored 51 and 1269 runs respectively. He also picked 58 wickets in the red-ball cricket and 288 scalps in the one-dayers.

Earlier in March, Yuvi had posted a video of himself from Raipur on his Instagram.

Prior to his retirement, Yuvraj represented India in 304 ODIs and 40 Test matches and scored 8701 and 1900 runs respectively. Yuvraj has also recorded 9 wickets in the longest format of the game and 111 in ODIs. Yuvraj scored 1177 runs and picked 28 wickets in 58 T20Is.

Yuvraj was also part of the Indian squad that won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007 as well as the 2011 fifty overs World Cup. Yuvraj and Tendulkar were a part of the India Legends team that won the Road Safety World Series earlier this year.

