ECS MALMO, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 03 August, 2020

1ST INN

Evergreen Cricket Club *

13/1 (2.0)

Evergreen Cricket Club
v/s
Karlskrona Cricket Club
Karlskrona Cricket Club

Toss won by Evergreen Cricket Club (decided to bat)

Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Lead Cricket Fraternity's Raksha Bandhan Wishes

Cricketers of the country also took to social media to share their wishes for the festival of Raksha Bandhan 2020.

Cricketnext Staff |August 3, 2020, 3:33 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Lead Cricket Fraternity's Raksha Bandhan Wishes

One of the most important and pious bonds around the world is that shared between siblings. Indian Hindus mark the festival of Raksha Bandhan to celebrate this bond.

The annual festival is celebrated on the last day of the Hindu month of Shravana or Sawan, which usually falls in July or August.

Also known as Rakhi, Saluno, Silono, and Rakhari in different parts, Raksha Bandhan in literal terms means protection or care of the brother-sister bond.

On this day, sisters tie rakhi, a pious thread on their brother’s wrist, while brothers promise to protect them against all the evils around.

Cricketers of the country also took to social media to share their wishes for the festival. Check out some of the best reactions below.

Cricket is on halt in India due to the coronavirus pandemic but the 2020 edition of the IPL will see the sport resume.

The IPL will be played from September 19 to November 10 at three venues in the UAE -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi -- subject to government approval.

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3760 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
