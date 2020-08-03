Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Lead Cricket Fraternity's Raksha Bandhan Wishes

One of the most important and pious bonds around the world is that shared between siblings. Indian Hindus mark the festival of Raksha Bandhan to celebrate this bond.
The annual festival is celebrated on the last day of the Hindu month of Shravana or Sawan, which usually falls in July or August.
Also known as Rakhi, Saluno, Silono, and Rakhari in different parts, Raksha Bandhan in literal terms means protection or care of the brother-sister bond.
On this day, sisters tie rakhi, a pious thread on their brother’s wrist, while brothers promise to protect them against all the evils around.
Cricketers of the country also took to social media to share their wishes for the festival. Check out some of the best reactions below.
This year's Raksha Bandhan is a little different. In spite of the 'temporary' distance, the bond of love I share with my sisters is stronger than ever.Hope all of you have a blessed #RakshaBandhan. pic.twitter.com/d30szyIqpg— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 3, 2020
View this post on Instagram Only those with siblings know of the pure joy this beautiful bond brings! #HappyRakshaBandhan to all brothers and sisters! A post shared by Gautam Gambhir (@gautamgambhir55) on Aug 2, 2020 at 10:46pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Walking down memory lane, remembering some wonderful times spent with my amazing siblings. We may not get to see each other as often as we did during our younger days, but the bond we share has only strengthened over time! ❤️ Wishing all my lovely sisters a very Happy Rakshabandhan Let’s also spare a moment to thank our sisters who are working in hospitals and healthcare units, protecting all of us by risking their own lives #HappyRakshabandhan A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on Aug 2, 2020 at 11:27pm PDT
Wishing everyone a Happy & Blessed Raksha Bandhan! Renu, you will forever be my favorite companion! I promise that I will forever be there for you ❤️. To all the brothers and sisters, let's celebrate this Bandhan of Love❤️ pic.twitter.com/y2TAqirBca— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 3, 2020
We’ve got a bond for a lifetime! Happy #RakshaBandhan to my amazing sisters ❤️ pic.twitter.com/o5wUix4pPj— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 3, 2020
Wishing all brothers and sisters a very Happy #RakshaBandhan! Blessed to have these women around me! ❤️Let us all embrace this invaluable bond!#sisters #brothers #bonding #rakshabandhan #quarantine #siblings #love #family #forever #rakhi2020 #rakhispecial #RakshaBandhan2020 pic.twitter.com/SKNfmlFYZF— Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) August 3, 2020
Cricket is on halt in India due to the coronavirus pandemic but the 2020 edition of the IPL will see the sport resume.
The IPL will be played from September 19 to November 10 at three venues in the UAE -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi -- subject to government approval.
