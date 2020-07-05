Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Lead Wishes for Guru Purnima 2020

Teachers are the houses of enlightenment and hold a significant place in our lives. To honor the spiritual and traditional teachers or gurus, as per Hindu customs, Guru Purnima is celebrated each year on the full moon day (Purnima) which falls in the Hindu month of Ashadha.
The festival is celebrated by the Hindus, Jains and Buddhists, who respect and honor their gurus and express their gratitude. This year, it has fallen on July 5 (Sunday).
Cricketers in India have been posting tributes and thanks to their own mentors on social media. Check out some of the best reactions below.
On Guru Purnima, I want to thank all the people who have taught & inspired me to give my best. However, to these three gentlemen I am ever grateful. 🙏🏼#GuruPurnima pic.twitter.com/PB3Oszv97f— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 5, 2020
On the auspicious occasion of #GuruPurnima I want to thank my gurus, teachers & mentors who have enabled me to become who I am. I’m indebted to them for their support & guidance. I hope to do justice to these learnings & always inspire others through my life. Happy Guru Purnima— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 5, 2020
#Gurupurnima~ Guru in it’s simplest forms mean Teacher and it’s greatest expression Mahadev. Today we honor all our teachers who guide, nurture and lead us higher.Wishing everyone a Happy & Blessed #GuruPurnima✨🙏— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 5, 2020
As a foodie,John Wright knew kebabs are main attraction & naan plays a supporting role.Yet, both need each other to make a perfect meal.Much like in cricket, where he let players take centerstage & stayed in the background.Happy birthday, John.Perfect that it’s also #GuruPurnima pic.twitter.com/WHAJknCkmV— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 5, 2020
There is no bigger person than the one who helps others become great with his knowledge and wisdom. Happy #GuruPurnima to all the Gurus who keep guiding us!— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) July 5, 2020
