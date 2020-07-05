Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Lead Wishes for Guru Purnima 2020

Cricketers in India have been posting tributes and thanks to their own mentors on social media on the occasion of Guru Purnima 2020.

July 5, 2020
Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Lead Wishes for Guru Purnima 2020

Teachers are the houses of enlightenment and hold a significant place in our lives. To honor the spiritual and traditional teachers or gurus, as per Hindu customs, Guru Purnima is celebrated each year on the full moon day (Purnima) which falls in the Hindu month of Ashadha.

The festival is celebrated by the Hindus, Jains and Buddhists, who respect and honor their gurus and express their gratitude. This year, it has fallen on July 5 (Sunday).

Cricketers in India have been posting tributes and thanks to their own mentors on social media. Check out some of the best reactions below.

