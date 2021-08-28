Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Pay Tribute Sir Don Bradman on 112th Birth Anniversary

Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh paid tribute to the legendary Sir Don Bradman, who is widely regarded as the greatest batsman of all time, on his 112th birth anniversary. The Australian Bradman was born on August 27, 1908 in New South Wales and went on to carve a storied cricket career.

He scored 6996 runs in just 52 Tests at an astonishing average of 99.94 that included 29 centuries and 13 half-centuries.

After his retirement, Bradman became an administrator with Cricket Australia and resided in the New South Wales native. He passed away at the age of 92 in 2001.

Tendulkar, who is often compared with the legend, shared a throwback picture of him with Bradman.

Tendulkar wrore that Bradman’s batting genius is synonymous with excellence in sports and that he will continue to inspire athletes forever.

The folklore of Sir Don Bradman’s batting genius is synonymous with excellence in sports.You will continue to inspire sports women and men forever. Thinking of you, Sir Don on your birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/6GcXw2rEmu — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 27, 2021

In the snap, Tendulkar can be seen enjoying a fan moment with Bradman as he gets a bat signed by him.

Legendary India allrounder Yuvraj also paid tribute to Bradman.

Sharing a photo of of the Aussei, Yuvraj called him one of the greatest to have ever played the sport. He wrote that the legacy which Bradman has left behind is “of pure inspiration.”

“Fondly remembering the great Sir Donald Bradman on his birthday,” he added.

Fondly remembering the great Sir Donald Bradman on his birthday. One of the greatest ever to have played the game who left behind a legacy of pure inspiration! #HappyBirthdayDonaldBradman pic.twitter.com/Y2zHNirvQm— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 27, 2021

International Cricket Council (ICC) also paid tribute to the batting great. Recalling his phenomenal average of 99.94, which has become iconic.

“Sir Donald Bradman, forever unrivalled, born on this day in 1908,” posted ICC on their twitter handle.

29 centuries in 52 Test matches, at an average of 99.94.Sir Donald Bradman, forever unrivalled, born on this day in 1908. pic.twitter.com/Vk0U2pQPnX — ICC (@ICC) August 27, 2021

Bradman continues to hold the record for the mos double-centuries in Test career having scored 12 of those. Kumar Sangakkara is the second in the list having hit 11 during his international career.

