Sachin Tendulkar's 2011 World Cup Triumph among Five Shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment Award

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has been shortlisted as one among five contenders for the greatest Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 Award.

PTI |February 4, 2020, 12:49 PM IST
The winner will be selected after the third and final round of voting, which will end on February 16.

The moment, titled 'Carried On the Shoulders Of A Nation', is a reference to the Indian cricket team's 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup triumph.

In his sixth attempt, Tendulkar finally tasted success in 2011 as the Indian team beat Sri Lanka by six wickets. Carried on the shoulders of the Indian team, Tendulkar made a lap of honour, shedding tears of joy after the victory was sealed in his home city of Mumbai.

Earlier, Tendulkar was one of the 20 contenders for the award.

The foundation has launched the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 to public vote, which gives fans opportunity to choose one of the winners of the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards.

The winner will be announced during the Laureus World Sports Awards Show on February 17 in Berlin.

The 20th anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards will honour the greatest sporting triumphs of 2019 and will award the greatest Laureus Sporting Moment of the last 20 years. This campaign shortlists 20 sporting stories from the last 20 years that have left their mark on the world.

