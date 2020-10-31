Sachin Tendulkar’s Daughter Sara Prepares a Meal Filled with Love, Brian Lara is Impressed

Former India cricket Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to give a glimpse of some scrumptious meal prepared by none other than his daughter, Sara. The cricket legend’s baby girl is not a little girl anymore and recently turned 23.

The Master Blaster, on October 30, shared a photo of the delicious Buddha Bowl on his official Instagram handle. The capture showcases three elegant bowls, cooked by Sara for her family, laid on the table. Sachin captioned it as, “Sara made a Buddha bowl for us.

It has a fillet of chilli & honey glazed salmon with shredded honey mustard carrots, pickled cucumbers and sliced avocado, on a bed of Thai vegetables. Garnished with mixed seeds, coriander, onion and lemon.

Enjoyed having such a healthy and tasty meal. Above all it was filled with love. ”

Cricket great Brian Lara replied in the comments space to express his reaction. He wrote, “@saratendulkar @sachintendulkar impressive looking meal!

I have avocado with almost everything️

#greatpresentation #foodiefriday”

Sachin Tendulkar is married to Anjali. The couple is blessed with daughter, Sara and they also have a son, Arjun.

One of the greatest cricketers to have played the game, Sachin was recently acing a game of golf. The former international cricketer posted a short golfing on social media. The clip also featured some hilarious commentary from one of his friends heard in the background. The 200-Test veteran was seen swinging his arm with a golf club around a lush green grass field.

While sharing the post on Instagram, the 47-year-old wrote, “What is life without commentary from such friends.Live More, Worry Less!Focus on the next shot to achieve success.Commentary courtesy: Atul.Any guesses what my gesture suggests at the end after playing the shot? ”