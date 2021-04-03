Sachin Tendulkar's Fans Need Not Worry, Assures Childhood Friend Atul Ranade

A health update by Sachin Tendulkar on Friday — that he was being shifted to hospital due to Covid-19 — sent fans all across the world in panic mode. He had tweeted, “Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalized. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians and my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win,” Tendulkar tweeted.

ALSO READ – IPL 2021: Preparations Hit Roadblock, Eight Groundsmen at Wankhede Test Positive for Covid-19

But in the evening, his childhood friend Atul Ranade, made it clear that the doctors admitted him, only as a precautionary measure.

“It’s good that he got hospitalized because it’s much better to monitor him in the hospital. He had persistent borderline symptoms (for covid), so it was necessary. With all the machines available there, they can monitor his health parameters properly,” Ranade told TOI.

According to reports, Sachin is admitted to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon in South Mumbai. It’s the same hospital where Rashmi Thackeray, was admitted to on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2021 preparations have hit a new roadblock at the Wankhede Stadium as eight of the 19 groundsmen have tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, according to a report in Hindustan Times. The IPL is set to begin on April 9 in Chennai, and the Mumbai leg is supposed to start from April 10 to 25, with the first match between CSK and DC. A total of 10 matches are supposed to be played at the venue.

ALSO READ – Hardik Pandya Hasn’t Lost Anything as All-rounder After Injury: Shane Bond

In total, six bio-bubbles are being prepared for the venue, and Mumbai is one of them. Though the tournament is supposed to be played behind closed doors, the groundsmen testing positive is just another sign of the Covid wave in Maharashtra.