Sachin Tendulkar Left Disappointed as Rain Spoils Lord's 'Debut'

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 10, 2018, 9:27 AM IST
A file photo of Sachin Tendulkar. (Reuters)

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar was among those in attendance who were left disappointed after rain completely washed out play on Day 1 of the second Test between India and England at Lord's on Thursday.

However, Tendulkar had all the more reason to be disappointed as he was all set to ring the iconic Lord's bell for the first time to indicate the start of the game.

He took to Twitter and wrote, Was all set to ring the bell at Lords to start off the 2nd Test today, but unfortunately the weather had other plans.😊
Hopefully we’ll get to see some good cricket over the next 4 days.




Other former India internationals to ring the bell at a Lord’s Test are Sunil Gavaskar, The Nawab of Pataudi Jr, Dilip Vengsarkar, Rahul Dravid, Kapil Dev and Sourav Ganguly.

In 1990, Tendulkar’s first Test match against England came at Lord’s, and he was made an Honorary Life Member of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in 2010.

During the 2014 Bicentenary year at Lord’s, Tendulkar captained MCC to a seven-wicket victory over a Rest of the World team led by Shane Warne.

The ringing of the five-minute bell at a Lord’s Test by an international cricketer, administrator or well-known enthusiast of the sport is a recent tradition introduced in 2007.

First Published: August 10, 2018, 9:23 AM IST
