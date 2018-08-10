Sachin Tendulkar Left Disappointed as Rain Spoils Lord's 'Debut'

Loading...
However, Tendulkar had all the more reason to be disappointed as he was all set to ring the iconic Lord's bell for the first time to indicate the start of the game.
He took to Twitter and wrote, Was all set to ring the bell at Lords to start off the 2nd Test today, but unfortunately the weather had other plans.😊
Hopefully we’ll get to see some good cricket over the next 4 days.
Was all set to ring the bell at Lords to start off the 2nd Test today, but unfortunately the weather had other plans.😊— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 9, 2018
Hopefully we’ll get to see some good cricket over the next 4 days. @PaulJheeta, loved the colour of the suit. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/rhcTi6YOfj
Other former India internationals to ring the bell at a Lord’s Test are Sunil Gavaskar, The Nawab of Pataudi Jr, Dilip Vengsarkar, Rahul Dravid, Kapil Dev and Sourav Ganguly.
In 1990, Tendulkar’s first Test match against England came at Lord’s, and he was made an Honorary Life Member of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in 2010.
During the 2014 Bicentenary year at Lord’s, Tendulkar captained MCC to a seven-wicket victory over a Rest of the World team led by Shane Warne.
The ringing of the five-minute bell at a Lord’s Test by an international cricketer, administrator or well-known enthusiast of the sport is a recent tradition introduced in 2007.
