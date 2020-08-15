Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Sachin Tendulkar's Message for Parents on Independence Day: 'Be Everyday Heroes for Children'

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday urged parents to be "Everyday Heroes" for their children while wishing the countrymen on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

IANS |August 15, 2020, 6:18 PM IST
"Children are the future of India and they're the ones who will drive our nation forward. Let's be their 'Everyday Heroes' and create the right environment which keeps them positive," Tendulkar said in a tweet.

In a lengthy address alongwith the tweet, Tendulkar said that in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we should answer children's questions about the deadly disease that has brought the world to its haunches.

He said that with schools shut, restrictions on movement and job losses, parents are under stress but this is the time for them to be stronger for their children.

"Children will have questions on COVID-19 and we should answer their queries taking into account how much they can grasp. Even if they do not have questions, explain. If they ask the same questions repeatedly, know that they are seeking reassurance and be patient," said Tendulkar.

"If you do not know the answers to their questions, seek those out. Millions of parents are going through the same anxieties, but while supporting your child, do not forget to take care of yourself. Your emotionally stable self as a parent is the most precious gift to your child."

The 47-year-old said that it is our responsibility to provide a positive, nurturing environment to children and "hand-hold and guide our children through crisis such as this pandemic and help them emerge more resilient".

"This pandemic is an opportunity to engage with our children and strengthen the bond by acting as mentors and facilitators, as against strict dictators."

