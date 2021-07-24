Sachin Tendulkar’s visits Ramakant Achrekar’s House on Guru Purnima

Teachers play a very important role in shaping up a person’s life and on the occasion of Guru Purnima, the Indian social media was flooded with posts of people remembering their favourite teachers. Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also remembered his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekhar and visited his house to pay tribute to him on Guru Purnima. Even after Achrekar’s death in 2019, Sachin often visits his house. He shared a clip of his recent visit to his house on the occasion of Guru Purnima. “Visited Achrekar Sir’s home today to pay my respects to him on Guru Purnima. All memories came rushing back. Can’t thank him enough for his contribution in my life,” read the caption.

In the clip, Sachin is seen laying a rose in front of Achrekar’s photo frame and remembering him with folded hands and closed eyes.

Visited Achrekar Sir’s home today to pay my respects to him on #GuruPurnima. All memories came rushing back. Can’t thank him enough for his contribution in my life. pic.twitter.com/FuHyNCA3aA— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 23, 2021

Achrekar who was Sachin’s first coach had a deep impact on the cricketer’s batting style and career. On many occasions, Sachin has expressed his gratitude for the coaching and guidance he got right from the beginning. Achrekar polished Sachin’s batting technique and coached him so well that he went on to make his international debut at age of 16.

Even after making a mark for himself in international cricket, Sachin would often visit Achrekar’s house to seek his guidance in making batting techniques better. Achrekar remained a special person in Sachin’s life. While making his final speech after retiring from international cricket in 2013, the batting legend had mentioned Achrekar’s contribution.

Sachin along with former teammate Vinod Kambli started his cricketing journey while playing at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park under the guidance of the coach. Achrekar was honoured with the Dronacharya Award in 1990 and Padma Shri in 2010 for his service in the field of cricket coaching.

