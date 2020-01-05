Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

269 (91.5)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

223 (89.0)

England lead by 135 runs
Stumps

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Australia

454 (150.1)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

251 (95.4)

Australia lead by 243 runs
Innings Break

BBL, 2019/20 Match 24, Perth Stadium, Perth, 05 January, 2020

1ST INN

Hobart Hurricanes *

180/2 (20.0)

Hobart Hurricanes
v/s
Perth Scorchers
Perth Scorchers

Toss won by Hobart Hurricanes (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

3rd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

Sacked Coach Hathurusingha Demands USD 5 Million Compensation From Sri Lanka Cricket

Sacked coach Chandika Hathurusingha has demanded USD 5 million in compensation from Sri Lanka Cricket over the premature termination of his contract, an official said Sunday.

AFP |January 5, 2020, 3:34 PM IST
Sri Lanka coach Chandika Hathurasingha. (Pic: AFP)

The former Sri Lankan Test star and coach made the claim after the two sides failed to agree the terms of his termination last summer.

"He has sent a letter of demand asking for 5 million," board secretary Mohan de Silva told AFP.

Details were not immediately available, but the Sunday Island newspaper said Hathurusingha had sought his full salary for the remaining 18 months of his contract which amounted to just over a million dollars.

He has also claimed that his reputation as an international coach suffered as a result of what he called the wrongful termination.

His claim of USD 5 million includes damages as well as the wages he says are due to him.

The board had been willing to pay only six months' salary as compensation, the Island said, adding that the coach was in receipt of a take-home salary of USD 60,000 a month at the time of termination.

Following Sri Lanka's disappointing World Cup, where they finished in sixth place, Hathurusingha and his assistants were shown the door.

The then sports minister Harin Fernando insisted that Hathurusingha was overpaid and accused him of failing to produce results.

Fernando said Sri Lanka could have hired a foreign coach at half the price paid to Hathurusingha.

Sri Lanka has since carried out a major revamp of the national team by appointing South African Mickey Arthur as head coach in December.

Former Zimbabwe Test player Grant Flower has been appointed the new national batting coach, Australian David Saker was made bowling coach while Shane McDermott was placed in charge of fielding training.

The board has not discussed the terms of their two-year contracts.

