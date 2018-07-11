Differences Between Me & Players Not Handled Properly Says Sacked Women's Coach Tushar Arothe

While Arothe said that he quit due to personal reasons, he was not too pleased with the way the CoA handled the whole affair. “There’s no hard feelings between the players and myself and any other support staff. I’m quitting due to a personal reason. I wish the girls well in the forthcoming series and in the World Cup,” Arothe told TOI.
“Why were I and the players called separately to sort this out? Everyone should have been called together.”
The training methods came under discussion as Arothe reportedly wanted two sessions in the day for the players while the cricketers wanted one long session. But the coach made it clear that it was the coaching staff’s decision to plan training sessions.
“You can’t allow practice methods to be dictated by the girls. If these girls want to achieve something, they need to come out of their comfort zone,” said Arothe.
The BCCI on Tuesday sent in a release which said: "The BCCI on Tuesday accepted India women's team coach Mr. Tushar Arothe's resignation. Mr. Arothe cited personal reasons behind his resignation and thanked the BCCI for giving him an opportunity to work with the Indian women's cricket team."
Also Watch
-
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
First Published: July 11, 2018, 8:38 AM IST