'Sacrilege': Indian Fans Lose Cool as Iceland Cricket Omits Virat Kohli from India's Best-ever Test XI

With the abundance of legendary cricketers, India has produced over the years, making an all-time XI is never going to be an easy job. Now, Iceland Cricket seemed to have learned it the hard way after facing the wrath of Indian fans for omitting Virat Kohli from their all-time Test XI for India. Virat, who has represented India in 101 Tests, is the country’s sixth-highest run-getter with 8043 runs at an impressive average of 49.95. The right-hander has 27 centuries and 28 half-centuries to his credit. However, the credentials did seem to be enough for Iceland Cricket to name him in the all-time Test playing XI.

Virat was named as the 12th man in the team that included the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Virendra Sehwag, Rahul Dravid as captain, Sachin Tendulkar, Vijay Hazare, MS Dhoni (w), Kapil Dev, R Ashwin, Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath and Jasprit Bumrah. Virat, however, was not the only legend to not make it to the top 11. Players like B. S. Chandrasekhar, Ravindra Jadeja, Zaheer Khan, VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh were named in the team but not in the playing XI.

Iceland Cricket’s list created a stir among Indian cricket fans who were unhappy not just with Virat missing from the playing XI but also with Dravid being named the skipper.

A fan compared Virat’s omission from the team as ‘sacrilege’ and said that he should have been right at the top.

Keeping India's most successful test captain as 12th man. Hmmm.— Pranav Gulati (@pranav_gulati) April 12, 2022

Sacrilege! Kohli is the first name after Gavaskar on the team sheet— adi 🇮🇳 (@adiupadhyay) April 12, 2022

Kohli in place of HazareZaheer in place of Sri NathCaptain Dhoni— تلقین شاہ۔۔غیرت مند (@SHAHIDM88851683) April 12, 2022

12th Man virat Are u kidding me????For test, he's place is cemented in the squad. I don't need to elaborate his stats. Any venue in the world. It's a treat for eyes to watch him bat.— Ashish Bhardwaj 🇮🇳 (@AshishB79821946) April 12, 2022

Some others weren’t sure if Bumrah was ready to be featured in the list over Zaheer Khan. However, not everyone was miffed with the selection. A user also praised the team selection by Iceland Cricket. “Superb team. Must say these Icelanders understand cricket better than our blind followers and hero worshippers. Kohli is in the 15 or 18 and if he gets a chance, he can cement his place…so what’s the issue? Great team Icelanders well thought out, “wrote the user in his reaction.

Superb team..must say these Icelanders understand cricket better than our blind followers and hero worshippers…kohli is in the 15 or 18 and if he gets a chance he can cement his place…so what's the issue..great team Icelanders, well thought out.— RC (@RC11584621) April 14, 2022

What are your thoughts on the team?

Iceland cricket also announced its list of all-time playing XI of other Test-playing countries like England, New Zealand and Zimbabwe. In its list of all-time World XI where only one player was allowed per nation, Iceland Cricket chose Sunil Gavaskar from India while Jacques Kallis and Imran Khan represented South Africa and Pakistan

