'Sad Beyond Words'-Cricket World Wakes Up to 'Horrible' News Of Andrew Symonds

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds has died at the age of 46 in a a single-car crash late on Saturday. The retired all-rounder died in Hervey Range, 50 km west of Townsville in far north Queensland, when his vehicle left the road and rolled, Daily Mail reported. “Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries," Queensland Police said on Sunday morning. His former mates were shocked to hear the news and soon some of them shared their views about this tragic news. Many of them posted condolences to the former cricketer’s family. This is how the cricket world reacted.

— Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) May 14, 2022

Simmo .. This doesn’t feel real .. #RIP ❤️— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 14, 2022

Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family. #AndrewSymonds pic.twitter.com/QMZMCwLdZs— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 14, 2022

This is so devastatingRoy was So much fun to be aroundOur Thoughts are with Symonds family #RIPRoy— Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) May 14, 2022

Horrendous news to wake up to.Utterly devastated. We are all gonna miss you mate.☹️ #RIPRoy— Jason Gillespie (@dizzy259) May 14, 2022

Such sad news to wake up to.Rest in peace Roy. https://t.co/220WAjOFp8— Paras Khadka (@paras77) May 15, 2022

Daam… Lord be with us. Another one #RIPAndrewSymonds— Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) May 15, 2022

RIP Roy ❤️☹️— Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) May 15, 2022

Horrible way to wake up on a Sunday morning!! One powerful player i played against! Gone way to soon You’ll be missed by the entire cricket fraternity. Rest In Peace legend #RIPRoy pic.twitter.com/VhOJkxTV6w— Farveez Maharoof (@farveezmaharoof) May 15, 2022

Always a magnanimous presence in the field. Never imagined you’d go so early. Sad beyond words on hearing about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car accident. World cricket will always remember you. #AndrewSymonds pic.twitter.com/9Eczy9M1F4— Ahmad Shahzad (@iamAhmadshahzad) May 15, 2022

Shocking news to wake up to here in India. Rest in peace my dear friend. Such tragic news pic.twitter.com/pBWEqVO6IY— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 15, 2022

The accident is under investigation. Symonds’ family confirmed his death and thanked friends and fans for their sympathy and support. His death shocked the sporting world just a few weeks after Shane Warne suffered a fatal heart attack while on holiday in Thailand in March. Following the tragic news of the death of Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds, the cricketing world bid farewell to one of the most well-liked former stars.

Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist and fast bowler Jason Gillespie - who both played alongside Symonds at the 2003 World Cup - expressed their dismay at the news.

