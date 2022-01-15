'Sad Day For Me Personally': Ravi Shastri on Virat Kohli Stepping Down as India Test Captain

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri posted a heartfelt note for Virat Kohli after he relinquished Test captaincy. Shastri’s tenure as India head coach ended with the 2021 T20 World Cup which was also Kohli’s last assignment as ODI captain. Kohli and Shastri shared a great partnership as India captain and coach during their tenure and have also had great camaraderie off the field.

The 59-year-old took to Twitter and said its a sad day for him as he built his team with Kohli together.

“Virat, you can go with your head held high. Few have achieved what you have as captain. Definitely India’s most aggressive and successful. Sad day for me personally as this is the team we built together – @imVkohli,” Ravi Shastri tweeted.

Kohli on Saturday announced that he is stepping down as Team India Test captain. In his statement, Kohli also thanked Shastri and the support staff and called them the engine behind the vehicle that moved the Indian team upwards in Test cricket consistently.

“I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly, to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from day one and never gave up in any situation. You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful. To Ravi bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward.”

Kohli ended his seven-year reign as India’s most successful Test captain with a memorable series win in Australia and a power pack show in England.

Veteran opener Virender Sehwag also congratulated Kohli for his outstanding tenure as Test captain.

“Many Congratulations #ViratKohli on an outstanding career as India’s Test Captain. Stats don’t lie & he was not only the most successful Indian Test Captain but one of the most successful in the world. Can be very proud @imVkohli & looking forward to watch u dominate with the bat," Sehwag wrote.

Yuvraj Singh also hailed Kohli’s achievement as Test captain and said very few have been able to achieve that.

“It’s been a remarkable journey King Kohli @imVkohli! Very few have been able to achieve what you have. Gave your all and played like a true champion each time. May you grow from strength to strength! Onwards and upwards,” Yuvraj Singh posted on Twitter

Kohli is the third most successful captain in the history of Test cricket (who have led in at least 20 Tests) in terms of Test wins behind Steve Waugh (41 wins in 57 games) and Ricky Ponting (48 in 77 games). Kohli has 40 wins in 68 Tests in which he led India.

