Saeed Ajmal Appointed Assistant Coach of PSL Franchise Islamabad United

Saeed Ajmal Appointed Assistant Coach of PSL Franchise Islamabad United

Ajmal will be joined by South Africa cricketer Johan Botha who is busy playing Big Bash League for Hobart Hurricanes.

Saeed Ajmal Appointed Assistant Coach of PSL Franchise Islamabad United

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal has been appointed as assistant coach of PSL franchise Islamabad United. Ajmal who won the PSL trophy with the franchise in its inaugural edition has thanked the team management for the opportunity.

Ajmal will be joined by South Africa cricketer Johan Botha who is busy playing Big Bash League for Hobart Hurricanes. With this move, Islamabad has parted ways with Misbah-ul-Haq who has now taken up coaching duties with the national team.

Botha played over a hundred matches for his national team, including 21 games as Proteas captain. He took 126 wickets in his international career and played over 200 T20 matches in leagues all around the world including the Big Bash, Indian Premier League, the Caribbean Premier League, and South Africa.

Since retiring from international cricket he has been part of the coaching staff at Islamabad United prior to taking the head coach's role at Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL."I am very happy to be back at Islamabad United, the franchise where I got my first taste of the Pakistan Super League at PSL 2," Botha had said in a statement.

"Since then I have had different experiences at the PSL as well as a range of coaching stints at various tournaments around the world. My plan is to bring all these experiences together and hopefully create another memorable PSL for Islamabad United," he added.

